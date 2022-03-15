Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
World Wide Moment
What can I say I was working on a scrappage while the tv was going.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3507
photos
187
followers
83
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
15th March 2022 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wwm2022
JackieR
ace
What were you watching??!
March 15th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Ooops! I forgot this year. That's what being summoned to jury duty/selection will do to your brain! Thankfully, I was not chosen so life will go back to normal tomorrow. It would have been an interesting case though...
March 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I was streaming NYPD Blue. Whenever I take a picture of my tv it comes out blue. I corrected the other colors but the tv remained blue.
March 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
I missed it last year. I need to put a reminder in my phone for next year.
March 15th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Oh no I forgot this year!
Hopefully next year!
March 15th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hopefully next year!