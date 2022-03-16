Sign up
Photo 3034
Tree to Table
March is when the maple sap begins to flow. On the 28th is Maine Maple Sunday. I hope to go to one of the Sugar Houses around here.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
0
Tags
syrup
,
maple
,
eggos
,
evaporator
Suzanne
ace
How interesting!
March 16th, 2022
