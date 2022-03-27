Previous
A gift for my sister by joansmor
Photo 3045

A gift for my sister

When I stopped at the first sugar shack yesterday I picked up a little bottle of maple syrup to send my sister. Probably her son will eat most of it as she has to watch her sugar but hoping the idea that I am thinking of her matters.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
A 'sweet' thought and gift .
March 27th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
What a lovely bottle, a keeper for sure
March 27th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Yummm. Poured over some pancakes hot off the griddle.
March 27th, 2022  
