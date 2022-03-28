Previous
Next
Maple Lines by joansmor
Photo 3046

Maple Lines

I posted earlier some of the buckets that collect the sap. But it would be a huge task to do the bucket method for large production. So the tap the tree and link them together and to the vacuum with plastic tubing. The vacuum sucks the sap back into tubes and reverse osmosis is used to extract most of the excess water. Then the remaining sap is cooked in the evaporator to make syrup. There are various shades of syrup. But the trees and nature determine how dark the syrup will be. You see these lines running all throughout the woods.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the textures in your photo and the pop of aqua. Thanks for the interesting information.
March 28th, 2022  
Lin ace
How interesting - never seen anything like this!
March 28th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Seems like an efficient method, had never heard of this before. I like how the little birdhouse seems to be a hub of the tube network.
March 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
For those of us who never get to see this, this is fascinating!
March 28th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Very interesting!
March 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise