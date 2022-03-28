Maple Lines

I posted earlier some of the buckets that collect the sap. But it would be a huge task to do the bucket method for large production. So the tap the tree and link them together and to the vacuum with plastic tubing. The vacuum sucks the sap back into tubes and reverse osmosis is used to extract most of the excess water. Then the remaining sap is cooked in the evaporator to make syrup. There are various shades of syrup. But the trees and nature determine how dark the syrup will be. You see these lines running all throughout the woods.