Fairy Garden by joansmor
Fairy Garden

My niece's daughter is building this fairy garden for her mother and I have asked her to build one for me. Will be excited to see it completed.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
851% complete

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty! As I'm sure yours will too!
May 30th, 2022  
