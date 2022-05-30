Sign up
Photo 3107
Fairy Garden
My niece's daughter is building this fairy garden for her mother and I have asked her to build one for me. Will be excited to see it completed.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
30th May 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
fairy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty! As I'm sure yours will too!
May 30th, 2022
