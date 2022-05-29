Sign up
Photo 3106
Passing through
I am running out of photos -this is from the party a couple of weeks ago. We are having a cookout tomorrow and maybe I can get some good pictures.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3581
photos
183
followers
88
following
850% complete
View this month »
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
14th May 2022 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pony
Walks @ 7
ace
Sweet pony, maybe think about shooting from the hip during your cookout tomorrow?
May 30th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@joysabin
My great grandniece shot this and I may turn the camera over to the kids tomorrow too.
May 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute pony, Enjoy the cookout!
May 30th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's surprising he/she can see where he/she's going!
May 30th, 2022
