Photo 3251
Autumn at Estes Lake
Back to foliage shots. It was a great Autumn for taking photos.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
lake
,
estes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful!
October 22nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
October 22nd, 2022
