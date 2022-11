My first restaurant meal since the operation

I was excited to eat in a restaurant. We ate at Joahnson's Seafood and Steak at their New Durham location. I had the haddock with Salmon Tips. I had enough left over to have another day. I also brought home a pumpkin whoopie pie. The pumpkin cake part was good, but the feeling was really weird. I usually like their deserts. Maybe a new baker.