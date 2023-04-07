Previous
Well ice out hasn't happened yet! by joansmor
Photo 3421

Well ice out hasn't happened yet!

Ice out means all the ice has melted on a lake. My friend send me a picture that this has been achieved on her pond. But I have a few pictures of lakes and ponds with ice covering most of the surface.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic☃️👍😊
April 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's still a lot of ice indeed!
April 7th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot. Shouldn't be too much longer for ice out.
April 7th, 2023  
