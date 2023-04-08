Sign up
Photo 3422
The horse in red
I have a few pictures of him as he wore it both mornings I drove to work.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th April 2023 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
horse
,
blanket
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The horses look well protect from cold and rain. The red coat really stands out.
April 9th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and pop of colour. The only red clothing item I ever had in my life, was a red coat as a child 😁
April 9th, 2023
