The horse in red by joansmor
Photo 3422

The horse in red

I have a few pictures of him as he wore it both mornings I drove to work.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
937% complete

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The horses look well protect from cold and rain. The red coat really stands out.
April 9th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and pop of colour. The only red clothing item I ever had in my life, was a red coat as a child 😁
April 9th, 2023  
