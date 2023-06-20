Previous
Reflections at Estes again

I think my favorite part of Estes is the great reflections I can get. Usually in the morning the lake can be like glass and when I come home at noon there is often a bit of a ripple on the water.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Wonderful reflections
June 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Super reflections!
June 21st, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
The afternoon breeze that always seems to arrive is just no good. This is rather early for the perfect photo!
June 21st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the reflections...Great photo
June 21st, 2023  
