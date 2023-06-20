Sign up
Previous
Photo 3495
Reflections at Estes again
I think my favorite part of Estes is the great reflections I can get. Usually in the morning the lake can be like glass and when I come home at noon there is often a bit of a ripple on the water.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
6
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3974
photos
191
followers
103
following
957% complete
View this month »
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th June 2023 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
boats
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
June 21st, 2023
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful reflections
June 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Super reflections!
June 21st, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
The afternoon breeze that always seems to arrive is just no good. This is rather early for the perfect photo!
June 21st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the reflections...Great photo
June 21st, 2023
