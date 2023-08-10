Sign up
Previous
Photo 3546
Even more from Stonewall Kitchen
Loved these little gardens in the bowls of water.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4025
photos
192
followers
106
following
971% complete
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th August 2023 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
garden
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
August 11th, 2023
