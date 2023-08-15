Sign up
Photo 3551
No fence
Someone mentioned it would better without the fence and someone else reminded me of the removal tool. So, this morning when I had more energy than last night, I used the removal tool and think it did very well.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4030
photos
191
followers
106
following
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th August 2023 11:32am
horse
,
redo
Mags
ace
It looks great! But the fence was okay for me. =)
August 15th, 2023
Linda Godwin
You did a great job with emoving it.
August 16th, 2023
