Previous
No fence by joansmor
Photo 3551

No fence

Someone mentioned it would better without the fence and someone else reminded me of the removal tool. So, this morning when I had more energy than last night, I used the removal tool and think it did very well.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
It looks great! But the fence was okay for me. =)
August 15th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
You did a great job with emoving it.
August 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise