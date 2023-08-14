Previous
Outdoor dining by joansmor
Photo 3550

Outdoor dining

Horses eating lunch as I pass on my way home.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Too bad the fence is in the way- it's a nice shot!
August 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Aww! Aren't they lovely!
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet!
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
@olivetreeann I tried to remove it but no success.
August 14th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful, clear capture
August 14th, 2023  
