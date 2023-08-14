Sign up
Previous
Photo 3550
Outdoor dining
Horses eating lunch as I pass on my way home.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4029
photos
191
followers
106
following
972% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th August 2023 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Too bad the fence is in the way- it's a nice shot!
August 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Aww! Aren't they lovely!
August 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet!
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
I tried to remove it but no success.
August 14th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful, clear capture
August 14th, 2023
