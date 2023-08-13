Previous
The horses are enjoying an early morning feed. by joansmor
The horses are enjoying an early morning feed.

This is a common view when the weather cooperates. Love the cloudy sky.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Suzanne ace
Good shot
August 14th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful country scene. The sky looks wonderful well spotted and captured.
August 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice scene
August 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, gorgeous cloudscape too.
August 14th, 2023  
