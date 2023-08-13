Sign up
Previous
Photo 3549
The horses are enjoying an early morning feed.
This is a common view when the weather cooperates. Love the cloudy sky.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4028
photos
191
followers
106
following
972% complete
View this month »
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
3548
3549
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th August 2023 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
horses
Suzanne
ace
Good shot
August 14th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful country scene. The sky looks wonderful well spotted and captured.
August 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice scene
August 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, gorgeous cloudscape too.
August 14th, 2023
