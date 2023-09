Pine Point

Had a little time between appoints today and scooted down to Pine Point to get a few photos. It was lovely. Now my car is serviced, the software updated to make my car safer against theft, my new orthotics fit and the software for my remote car starter updated too so the car doesn't thing the remote car starter is a thief trying to steal the car. And best of all the photos. Now I need to head to bed soon so I can be well rested tomorrow for my last day of work.