Previous
Photo 3594
This happened today!
I had a nice retirement party today. I got gifts and food and my boss said she liked working with me and I did good.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
10
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4073
photos
195
followers
112
following
984% complete
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th September 2023 9:10am
cake
Casablanca
ace
How lovely! Happy retirement to you 😊❤️
September 27th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Congratulations Enjoy your retirement.
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wonderful , Congratulations Joan enjoy your retirement
September 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful , So this is to retirement Joan - Enjoy a long and happy time!
September 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
How nice for you! Cake looks delicious and hope you enjoyed it and like doing exactly what you want to do now.
September 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
How lovely, enjoy your retirement.
September 27th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Congratulations! Enjoy your new life.
September 27th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Congratulations Joan! This is so wonderful, so many photography time from now on :-)
September 27th, 2023
Linda Godwin
You have made it! Congratulations!
September 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Enjoy every minute!
September 27th, 2023
