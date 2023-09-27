Previous
This happened today! by joansmor
This happened today!

I had a nice retirement party today. I got gifts and food and my boss said she liked working with me and I did good.
Joan Robillard

Casablanca ace
How lovely! Happy retirement to you 😊❤️
September 27th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Congratulations Enjoy your retirement.
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Wonderful , Congratulations Joan enjoy your retirement
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , So this is to retirement Joan - Enjoy a long and happy time!
September 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
How nice for you! Cake looks delicious and hope you enjoyed it and like doing exactly what you want to do now.
September 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
How lovely, enjoy your retirement.
September 27th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Congratulations! Enjoy your new life.
September 27th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Congratulations Joan! This is so wonderful, so many photography time from now on :-)
September 27th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
You have made it! Congratulations!
September 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Enjoy every minute!
September 27th, 2023  
