Horse Pull by joansmor
Photo 3595

Horse Pull

I don't know why but I love horse pulling. So I was thrilled when we got to the fair it was what I wanted to see most. I have lots of pictures and will probably post more than one of these magnificent animals.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
