Previous
Photo 3596
Exercising
There was bit harness racing yesterday but some of the horses were taking runs around the track. I think we might go back on Sunday when the fair is closed but they have harness racing.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
5
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4075
photos
195
followers
112
following
985% complete
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
Views
12
Comments 5
5
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th September 2023 2:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
racing
,
harness
Mags
ace
I love the sulky races! Wish I could be there. Great shot.
September 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great action pic
September 29th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely watching this ponies racing round the track !
September 29th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice action shot. Not so sure I would like to be this close to the rear of the horse though.
September 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Interesting action shot.
September 29th, 2023
