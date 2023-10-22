The Prince

I have been following Betsy @belaxed for a long time and love her cats. She gave me permission to download some of her pictures of Raspberry to use in my scrapbooking. There is a challenge on my scrapbooking site this month to create a page that tells a child's tale it can be either from a book or from your imagination. Mine is from my imagination. The Witch (Raspberry the cat) finds a prince spying on her and turns him into a chipmunk. A cat then spots the chipmunk, and the chase was on.
So the cat is @belaxed photo (thank you Betsey) and the three photos telling the story are mine.