Photo 3618
Autumn reflections
Though the colors aren't quite as brilliant as in many years past this view was very welcoming as I drove home from a ride to the coast.
21st October 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3618
Taken
18th October 2023 1:33pm
reflections
autumn
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
October 22nd, 2023
Susan
Beautiful, fave
October 22nd, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Beautiful. Especially like the reflections
October 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Very lovely view!
October 22nd, 2023
Jerzy
Very nice
October 22nd, 2023
