Massabesic Experimental Forest by joansmor
Massabesic Experimental Forest

I know they are cutting trees in the Forest but not sure why. I have tried looking on line and can find no mention. I just hope it isn't to build houses as this is supposed to be an experimental forest. Should you be curious https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/nrs/forestsandranges/locations/massabesic
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor

Mags ace
Lovely capture! Perhaps they're going to plant some native trees and they cut those to make room.
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great photo. They cut a lot of trees and it appears counter to the purpose of the Massabesic project
November 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Nice capture!
November 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
November 2nd, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Maybe to avoid Forrest fires in the future.
November 2nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice capture.
November 2nd, 2023  
