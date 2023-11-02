Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3630
Massabesic Experimental Forest
I know they are cutting trees in the Forest but not sure why. I have tried looking on line and can find no mention. I just hope it isn't to build houses as this is supposed to be an experimental forest. Should you be curious
https://www.fs.usda.gov/research/nrs/forestsandranges/locations/massabesic
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4110
photos
195
followers
112
following
994% complete
View this month »
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th October 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
cutting
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Perhaps they're going to plant some native trees and they cut those to make room.
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great photo. They cut a lot of trees and it appears counter to the purpose of the Massabesic project
November 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice capture!
November 2nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
November 2nd, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Maybe to avoid Forrest fires in the future.
November 2nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice capture.
November 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close