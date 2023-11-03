Previous
Trout Pond by joansmor
Photo 3631

Trout Pond

Trout pond is a small 4 acre pond that many people probably most drive by and don't see. There is only one small spot you can see it from the road.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful spot ! fav
November 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful place with Fall colors
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Well done for spotting it
November 3rd, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
It's probably best that people don't know it's there or hard to spot from the road.
November 3rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely Autumn scene
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise