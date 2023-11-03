Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3631
Trout Pond
Trout pond is a small 4 acre pond that many people probably most drive by and don't see. There is only one small spot you can see it from the road.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4111
photos
196
followers
112
following
994% complete
View this month »
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
trout
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful spot ! fav
November 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful place with Fall colors
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
November 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Well done for spotting it
November 3rd, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
It's probably best that people don't know it's there or hard to spot from the road.
November 3rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely Autumn scene
November 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close