Site of the logging by joansmor
This is the site of the logging picture I posted the other day. The foreground is where they logged last year when the forest came to the road and now, they are going deeper. I need to go get an after picture for this second logging.
Joan Robillard

Oli Lindenskov
Á lovely shot 👍😊
November 5th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Gorgeous Autumn colours and I love the layered scene
November 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
The logging certainly made a mess of things. Great capture by the way.
November 5th, 2023  
