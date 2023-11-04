Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3632
Site of the logging
This is the site of the logging picture I posted the other day. The foreground is where they logged last year when the forest came to the road and now, they are going deeper. I need to go get an after picture for this second logging.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4112
photos
196
followers
112
following
995% complete
View this month »
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
forrest
,
massabesic
Oli Lindenskov
Á lovely shot 👍😊
November 5th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Gorgeous Autumn colours and I love the layered scene
November 5th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
The logging certainly made a mess of things. Great capture by the way.
November 5th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close