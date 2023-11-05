Previous
The old Water Tower by joansmor
Photo 3633

The old Water Tower

Came across this on a photo ride. Loved the rust.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Annie D ace
It stands out with that rust and the blue sky
November 6th, 2023  
KWind ace
Lovely colours! I like the rusty textures too.
November 6th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
November 6th, 2023  
