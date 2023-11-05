Sign up
Photo 3633
The old Water Tower
Came across this on a photo ride. Loved the rust.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
water
,
tower
Annie D
ace
It stands out with that rust and the blue sky
November 6th, 2023
KWind
ace
Lovely colours! I like the rusty textures too.
November 6th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
November 6th, 2023
