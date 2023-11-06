Previous
My new house plant by joansmor
My new house plant

I wanted something green to have in my house for a while but not cut flowers. I wanted something that wouldn't require much attention. Saw this at the grocery store and it is a cornucopia so picked it up. It will look good next to my gourds.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
That's a lovely succulent and a very pretty container for it.
November 7th, 2023  
A pretty plant and fun pot!
November 7th, 2023  
Love the pot
November 7th, 2023  
