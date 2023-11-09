Sign up
Photo 3637
November at beach
I went to the beach the other day because it was in the sixties. And I found this couple sitting in the chairs enjoying the weather and the view.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
chairs
