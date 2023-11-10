Previous
Two more chairs by joansmor
Photo 3638

Two more chairs

These chairs were on the beach. I only spot on person sitting on them at the time. I have a lot of pictures at beaches etc of two chairs.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great in black and white. The small waves totally crossing the image are great.
November 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I love the composition. The foreground with the tall grass add interest to the picture.
November 10th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Looks like a great place to sit!
November 10th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this in b&w
November 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
So nice to have the beach to yourself like this!
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise