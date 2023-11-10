Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3638
Two more chairs
These chairs were on the beach. I only spot on person sitting on them at the time. I have a lot of pictures at beaches etc of two chairs.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4118
photos
196
followers
113
following
996% complete
View this month »
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th November 2023 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
two
,
chairs
John Falconer
ace
Great in black and white. The small waves totally crossing the image are great.
November 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I love the composition. The foreground with the tall grass add interest to the picture.
November 10th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Looks like a great place to sit!
November 10th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this in b&w
November 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
So nice to have the beach to yourself like this!
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close