I prefer odd by joansmor
I prefer odd

@johnfalconer is stuck in a hospital trying to come up with photos. The last couple of days he has been playing with even and odd. I wanted to let him know we are paying attention.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Joan Robillard ace
@johnfalconer I vote for odd.
November 11th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice composition. I prefer odd too.
November 12th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Three is always nice!
November 12th, 2023  
