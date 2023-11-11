Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3639
I prefer odd
@johnfalconer
is stuck in a hospital trying to come up with photos. The last couple of days he has been playing with even and odd. I wanted to let him know we are paying attention.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4119
photos
196
followers
113
following
996% complete
View this month »
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th November 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
odd
Joan Robillard
ace
@johnfalconer
I vote for odd.
November 11th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice composition. I prefer odd too.
November 12th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Three is always nice!
November 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close