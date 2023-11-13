Previous
A picture taken at Milton Mills by joansmor
Photo 3641

A picture taken at Milton Mills

This is right on the Maine-New Hampshire border. I am on the NH side shooting at the Maine side.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful view and reflections
November 13th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful reflections!
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
The reflections are fabulous!
November 13th, 2023  
