Previous
Photo 3641
A picture taken at Milton Mills
This is right on the Maine-New Hampshire border. I am on the NH side shooting at the Maine side.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3641
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th November 2023 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
milton
,
mills
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful view and reflections
November 13th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful reflections!
November 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
The reflections are fabulous!
November 13th, 2023
