Autumn at Scarborough Marsh by joansmor
Photo 3642

Autumn at Scarborough Marsh

OOps my bad I forgot to post this last night. I took this on my ride to Prouts Neck.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
997% complete

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Is that a hut right of centre?
November 15th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A fascinating scene
November 15th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful colours and lines.
November 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene.
November 15th, 2023  
