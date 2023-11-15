Previous
Old church stain window by joansmor
Photo 3643

Old church stain window

I was over at Milton Mills and shot this old stained-glass window. @OlivetreeAnn do you recognize?
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Louise & Ken
I just posted memories of Lunenburg, and "the old paint and stained-glass windows" are favorite memories from then as well! This "speaks to me"!
November 16th, 2023  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
November 16th, 2023  
