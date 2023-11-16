Previous
The church by joansmor
Photo 3644

The church

This is the church that houses the Stained glass window from yesterday
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Rather unusual to me, once you’re inside do you go up stairs to the sanctuary? Also the “stone” at the bottom. I do like the style and such a wonderful steeple. Is it still in use?
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise