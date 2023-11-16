Sign up
Photo 3644
The church
This is the church that houses the Stained glass window from yesterday
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Tags
church
Dorothy
ace
Rather unusual to me, once you’re inside do you go up stairs to the sanctuary? Also the “stone” at the bottom. I do like the style and such a wonderful steeple. Is it still in use?
November 17th, 2023
