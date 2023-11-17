Previous
A different view by joansmor
Photo 3645

A different view

Another photo from my photo ride on Sunday. I discovered a new view of the dam. I might like to try this view this winter.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

It's a lovely view!
November 18th, 2023  
Nice shot. Good plan.
November 18th, 2023  
So pretty!
November 18th, 2023  
Alovely scene and rich colours.
November 18th, 2023  
