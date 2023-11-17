Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3645
A different view
Another photo from my photo ride on Sunday. I discovered a new view of the dam. I might like to try this view this winter.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4125
photos
197
followers
113
following
998% complete
View this month »
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th November 2023 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milton
,
dam
,
mills
Mags
ace
It's a lovely view!
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot. Good plan.
November 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!
November 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Alovely scene and rich colours.
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close