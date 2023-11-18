Sign up
Photo 3646
Before the sunsets
Camera Club went to the beach in the late afternoon and got some amazing shots.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th November 2023 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
Elisa Smith
ace
Fabulous capture. Love that sunlight coming through, and boy those houses 😍I could see myself with a cup of tea sitting and watching that sea.
November 18th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 18th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
November 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous scene!
November 19th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
so nice
November 19th, 2023
