Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3648
Jim and I Yosemite
Another of my print pictures which I have scanned into my computer. This is my husband and me on a trip to see California and visit his children. It was a fantastic trip. I tink this was 2002.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
13
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4128
photos
197
followers
113
following
999% complete
View this month »
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
13
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yosemite
,
joan
Casablanca
ace
❤️
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
What a sweet shot with a great background!
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot of you both
November 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet shot
November 21st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
November 21st, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Film has such a marvelous aesthetic that digital just cannot reproduce.
November 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awww- so sweet! I was thinking a lot like Chris- the colors have such a nice feel in film.
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
November 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love that film look! A lovely memory.
November 21st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely capture!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous scenery
November 21st, 2023
Tom
How wonderful
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close