Jim and I Yosemite by joansmor
Photo 3648

Jim and I Yosemite

Another of my print pictures which I have scanned into my computer. This is my husband and me on a trip to see California and visit his children. It was a fantastic trip. I tink this was 2002.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Casablanca ace
❤️
November 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful portrait
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
What a sweet shot with a great background!
November 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot of you both
November 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet shot
November 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
November 21st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Film has such a marvelous aesthetic that digital just cannot reproduce.
November 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- so sweet! I was thinking a lot like Chris- the colors have such a nice feel in film.
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
November 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love that film look! A lovely memory.
November 21st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous scenery
November 21st, 2023  
Tom
How wonderful
November 21st, 2023  
