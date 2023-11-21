Sign up
Previous
Photo 3649
Camera club hits the beach
Took this last week when the camera club hat its meeting at Mother's beach. I had PT earlier and was very sore so only go two pictures.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4129
photos
197
followers
113
following
999% complete
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th November 2023 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot but it looks a bit chilly.
November 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
@johnfalconer
I was the last of the days in the 60's but by the time we hit the beach the temps were dropping.
November 22nd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The vibrant colours of the persons' cloths really stand out in this lovely beach scene.
November 22nd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
I’m glad you were able to go!
November 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice looking day but maybe chilly
November 22nd, 2023
