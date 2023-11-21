Camera club hits the beach

Previous
Photo 3649

Took this last week when the camera club hat its meeting at Mother's beach. I had PT earlier and was very sore so only go two pictures.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
John Falconer ace
Nice shot but it looks a bit chilly.
November 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
@johnfalconer I was the last of the days in the 60's but by the time we hit the beach the temps were dropping.
November 22nd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot. The vibrant colours of the persons' cloths really stand out in this lovely beach scene.
November 22nd, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
I’m glad you were able to go!
November 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice looking day but maybe chilly
November 22nd, 2023  
