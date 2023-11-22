Sign up
Previous
Photo 3650
Old wood mill
Just playing combining to prior edits on this picture One was a dolor edit and one was a bw sketch.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
10
9
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4130
photos
197
followers
113
following
1000% complete
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th October 2018 12:08pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mill
Brian
ace
Beautiful
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
What a lovely work of art!
November 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
I love the editing, what a great shot. fav.
November 22nd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautiful!
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great editing. This is just so good. Love it!
November 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice
November 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A stunning image Joan!
November 23rd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Nice edit!
November 23rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice composite work.
November 23rd, 2023
amyK
ace
Your edit is beautifully done; excellent image
November 23rd, 2023
