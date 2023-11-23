Previous
The road to Drakes Island by joansmor
Photo 3651

The road to Drakes Island

Since I wasn't cooking a pick Turkey dinner, I decided to go to the coast early for a photo ride. Drakes Island was my first stop. The tide was coming in.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tunia McClure ace
wonderful light
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise