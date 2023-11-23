Sign up
Previous
Photo 3651
The road to Drakes Island
Since I wasn't cooking a pick Turkey dinner, I decided to go to the coast early for a photo ride. Drakes Island was my first stop. The tide was coming in.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd November 2023 7:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
island
,
drakes
Tunia McClure
ace
wonderful light
November 23rd, 2023
