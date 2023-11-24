Previous
Goat Island Lighthouse by joansmor
Photo 3652

Goat Island Lighthouse

When I took this shot I knew the sun was turning against me and getting good shots would be harder to do and I was getting tired. So I headed home. Goat Island Light is not as well known as other lighthouses in the area.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful sparkling water and view!
November 25th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice.
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful scene
November 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the sunlight glistening on the water.
November 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely all over green to this shot! Great catch of the sparkles!
November 25th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot into the light.
We have a Goat Island here in Sydney Harbour!!
November 25th, 2023  
KWind ace
Love the shiny water!
November 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nicely captured
November 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful layers.
November 25th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Did we go to that one? I remember something called Goat Island, but I don't remember it having a lighthouse. Nice shot!
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise