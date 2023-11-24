Sign up
Previous
Photo 3652
Goat Island Lighthouse
When I took this shot I knew the sun was turning against me and getting good shots would be harder to do and I was getting tired. So I headed home. Goat Island Light is not as well known as other lighthouses in the area.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
11
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4132
photos
197
followers
114
following
1000% complete
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Views
17
Comments
11
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd November 2023 10:08am
Tags
island
,
goat
,
lighthouse
Mags
ace
Beautiful sparkling water and view!
November 25th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice.
November 25th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful scene
November 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the sunlight glistening on the water.
November 25th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely all over green to this shot! Great catch of the sparkles!
November 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot into the light.
We have a Goat Island here in Sydney Harbour!!
November 25th, 2023
KWind
ace
Love the shiny water!
November 25th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nicely captured
November 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful layers.
November 25th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Did we go to that one? I remember something called Goat Island, but I don't remember it having a lighthouse. Nice shot!
November 25th, 2023
365 Project
close
We have a Goat Island here in Sydney Harbour!!