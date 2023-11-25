Previous
Thanksgiving Day Surfing by joansmor
Photo 3653

Thanksgiving Day Surfing

Or rather paddle boarding the surf.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful action shot
November 25th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice action shot.
November 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful action shot !
November 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Must be quite exhilarating paddleboarding the surf.
November 25th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome shot!
November 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
November 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Like the light on the crest of the waves
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise