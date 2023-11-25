Sign up
Previous
Photo 3653
Thanksgiving Day Surfing
Or rather paddle boarding the surf.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
8
6
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
23rd November 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
board
,
paddle
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful action shot
November 25th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice action shot.
November 25th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful action shot !
November 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Must be quite exhilarating paddleboarding the surf.
November 25th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome shot!
November 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
November 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Like the light on the crest of the waves
November 26th, 2023
