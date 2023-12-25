Sign up
Previous
Photo 3682
Christmas in Maine
I had a very peaceful day. I made pumpkin lasagna roll-ups. And did a little art, finished a book I was reading, and watched a couple of movies.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th December 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lobster
,
traps
Annie D
ace
Sounds very relaxing - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Sounds like a good day. Love the photo.
December 25th, 2023
