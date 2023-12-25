Previous
Christmas in Maine by joansmor
Christmas in Maine

I had a very peaceful day. I made pumpkin lasagna roll-ups. And did a little art, finished a book I was reading, and watched a couple of movies.
Joan Robillard

Annie D ace
Sounds very relaxing - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Sounds like a good day. Love the photo.
December 25th, 2023  
