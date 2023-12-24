Sign up
Photo 3681
Happy Holidays
Just put this together as my Christmas card for my 365 friends
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
joy
Mags
ace
Lovely! Merry Christmas, Joan.
December 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - Happy Christmas , Joan 🎄❤️🎄
December 24th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic. Merry Christmas🧑🎄🌲
December 25th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very nice! Merry Christmas to you!
December 25th, 2023
