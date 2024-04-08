Previous
Totality in Holden Maine by joansmor
Photo 3787

Totality in Holden Maine

Okay, I wasn't in Holden but the local news station was. I watched from the comfort and safety of my living room. It was wonderful
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Awesome - I also just watched all the different locations on YouTube...still amazing
April 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture!
April 8th, 2024  
KV ace
It was pretty awesome!
April 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an amazing experience.
April 9th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
We were only going to get a partial eclipse in Vancouver, even so I was looking forward to it. But the day dawned grey and wet and the eclipse became a non event.
April 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Awesome!
April 9th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
April 9th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Amazing.
April 9th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
My teenage granddaughter declared it "cool." That's high praise.
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise