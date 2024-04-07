Sign up
Previous
Photo 3786
Gouches Beach
I went down to the coast to see the damage from the last storm. It is so sad to see it. This is just a picture of the beach. I am having trouble downloading from my phone.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
6
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
4270
photos
199
followers
121
following
1037% complete
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Views
20
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th April 2024 12:32pm
Tags
beach
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I still use the cable to download my phone to my computer. Wish I could help.
April 8th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful clarity and light on the scene.
April 8th, 2024
winghong_ho
Love the details of the sky.
April 8th, 2024
Tunia McClure
ace
My son taught me to use icloud. It automatically downloads. I can't say I understand it.
April 8th, 2024
KWind
ace
Wonderful shot!
April 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks so calm now.
April 8th, 2024
