Gouches Beach by joansmor
I went down to the coast to see the damage from the last storm. It is so sad to see it. This is just a picture of the beach. I am having trouble downloading from my phone.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! I still use the cable to download my phone to my computer. Wish I could help.
April 8th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful clarity and light on the scene.
April 8th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Love the details of the sky.
April 8th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
My son taught me to use icloud. It automatically downloads. I can't say I understand it.
April 8th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wonderful shot!
April 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks so calm now.
April 8th, 2024  
