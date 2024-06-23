Previous
Horses in the pasture by joansmor
Horses in the pasture

A quick capture when I was out fro a ride and running an errand.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Ann H. LeFevre
Looks like the horse is waving hello with its tail. Nice catch.
June 23rd, 2024  
KV
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
June 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Lovely pastoral capture.
June 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Lovely capture.
June 23rd, 2024  
Babs
Lovely scene.
June 23rd, 2024  
Shutterbug
Pretty view.
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C
Lovely pic
June 23rd, 2024  
