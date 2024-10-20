Sign up
Photo 3982
Veteran's Cemetery
Went by the veteran's cemetery When I went for a ride. Thought these red trees with the white headstones was a good shot.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
cemetery
Corinne C
ace
The white headstones offer a strong contrast against the warm red tress. It still is a formal and moving image.
October 20th, 2024
