Previous
Veteran's Cemetery by joansmor
Photo 3982

Veteran's Cemetery

Went by the veteran's cemetery When I went for a ride. Thought these red trees with the white headstones was a good shot.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The white headstones offer a strong contrast against the warm red tress. It still is a formal and moving image.
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise