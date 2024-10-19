Previous
Dam at Milton Three Ponds. by joansmor
Photo 3981

Dam at Milton Three Ponds.

Another shot for a couple of days ago]. I think you may grow weary of autumn colors but I have so many wonderful pictures and more each day.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mags ace
Wonderful POV and capture.
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
What a beautiful spot.
October 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene!
October 19th, 2024  
*lynn ace
nice view with the waterfalls and colored leaves
October 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Since we are getting autumn color, I don’t think it possible for me to get tired of seeing them. Beautiful capture of the water with the autumn color in the background.
October 20th, 2024  
