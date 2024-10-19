Sign up
Previous
Photo 3981
Dam at Milton Three Ponds.
Another shot for a couple of days ago]. I think you may grow weary of autumn colors but I have so many wonderful pictures and more each day.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
5
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
3981
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Taken
15th October 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Mags
ace
Wonderful POV and capture.
October 19th, 2024
KV
ace
What a beautiful spot.
October 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful scene!
October 19th, 2024
*lynn
ace
nice view with the waterfalls and colored leaves
October 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Since we are getting autumn color, I don’t think it possible for me to get tired of seeing them. Beautiful capture of the water with the autumn color in the background.
October 20th, 2024
