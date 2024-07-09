Previous
A little cottage by joansmor
Photo 3879

A little cottage

I like how they have added the flower boxes to this tiny cottage.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Mark St Clair ace
Was it made for decoration or does someone actually use it for overnight?
July 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
How cute!
July 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely pic and cute cottage
July 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks like a summer house, very cute!
July 9th, 2024  
winghong_ho
A lovely little cottage.
July 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sweet find and capture
July 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! I need a little she shed like that. =)
July 9th, 2024  
