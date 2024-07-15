Sign up
Previous
Photo 3885
Alpaca?
This guy lives on a farm on a back road. Need to get a better picture.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-23 Here I go year 11! I love starting my day traveling the world with you. The sweet pictures of children, the animals, the places...
Tags
alpaca
Renee Salamon
ace
He does look like one - strange he’s wandering around on his own
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Cute find!
July 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love alpacas they are such characters aren't they.
July 15th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice
July 16th, 2024
